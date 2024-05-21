Video: Staff Members Take Away CSK Fans' Poster During IPL 2024 Match vs RCB At Chinnaswamy Stadium

CSK fans had a turbulent experience in Bengaluru. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The IPL 2024 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was eventful for multiple reasons, but also grabbed the headlines for wrong reasons. It all started with a female user and a fan of CSK on X alleging RCB fans of harassment and abuse following the hosts' win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Now, another video surfaced of the staff members at the venue trying to take away a CSK's fan's placards.

In a video shared by a CSK's fan page's handle, the staff members were seen arguing with the Chennai-based franchise's fan and also taking one of their posters away eventually. While RCB fans inevitably dominated the crowd at the venue, CSK's fans weren't any less in number.