 Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat Season 3 To Stream From This Date: Reports
According to reports in the media, Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat is all set to come up with its third installment soon.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Amazon TV's show 'Panchayat' starring popular faces like Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik and others has gone ahead to be one of the most loved web shows of all times. While the viewers of the show have loved the first two seasons of the show, the anticipation around the third season had been tremendous.

On Monday, Jitendra Kumar dropped a video asking people to get off the 'laukis' to know of the release date of the show. Ever since then, fans of the show have been waiting eagerly to know of the release date of the show. Well, looks like, fans of the show can finally heave a sigh of relief. According to reports in Pinkvilla, the show is all slated to release by the end of May, i.e on the 28th of May.

The report further states that the OTT platform is also planning to release the next season of Mirzapur by the end of June or by July.

Jitendra further took to his Instagram handle sometime back again to tell his fans that their wait is almost over.

Talking about Panchayat, the show stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role and sees other prominent faces like Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Neena Gupta and others in prominent roles. The story of the show is set on the back drop of a village called Phulera and how, when Jitendra's character moves there to work in the Panchayat, has a hard time adjusting to the life in the village.

Panchayat Season 2 creates buzz with compliments and funny memes
