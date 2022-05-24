Panchayat Season 2 creates buzz with compliments and funny memes

Panchayat Season 1 was a smash hit that left a mark in people's hearts, and now it's Panchayat Season 2's turn.

It appears that they have already created a buzz on the internet since its release.

People have adored the show's characters and have heaped praise for it. They also enjoyed the dialogues and scenes in Season 2, as evidenced by their memes and appreciation posts.

Have a look at some of these tweets and Instagram posts:

Its not a web series its our emotions ❤️

Another level of simplicity#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/FRCPeTeKlT — नैना (@chandkpaarchalo) May 24, 2022

When me and my work friend returning from tea break....#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/L1qDYr0FsG — SunSetLover (@bhumii___) May 24, 2022

This is Banraakas appreciation tweet. Inspite of all the differences, he and his family shared the pain of loss of the fallen soldier at the funeral.

Much better than our real political parties.#PanchayatSeason2 https://t.co/uijJ3DuAQO — यश (@YashAgr04) May 23, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:17 PM IST