Panchayat Season 2 creates buzz with compliments and funny memes

Panchayat Season 1 was a smash hit that left a mark in people's hearts, and now it's Panchayat Season 2's turn.
It appears that they have already created a buzz on the internet since its release.
People have adored the show's characters and have heaped praise for it. They also enjoyed the dialogues and scenes in Season 2, as evidenced by their memes and appreciation posts.
Have a look at some of these tweets and Instagram posts:
.
Its not a web series its our emotions ❤️— नैना (@chandkpaarchalo) May 24, 2022
Another level of simplicity#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/FRCPeTeKlT
When me and my work friend returning from tea break....#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/L1qDYr0FsG— SunSetLover (@bhumii___) May 24, 2022
Everyone managed to hold their tears untill this scene.😢#panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/nRxvRv379R— Sab MohMaya Hai (@PKMKB_56) May 22, 2022
This is Banraakas appreciation tweet. Inspite of all the differences, he and his family shared the pain of loss of the fallen soldier at the funeral.— यश (@YashAgr04) May 23, 2022
Much better than our real political parties.#PanchayatSeason2 https://t.co/uijJ3DuAQO