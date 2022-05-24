e-Paper Get App
Panchayat Season 2 creates buzz with compliments and funny memes

Panchayat Season 2 has created quite a stir on the internet. Take a look at what Internet users think about it.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Panchayat Season 1 was a smash hit that left a mark in people's hearts, and now it's Panchayat Season 2's turn.

It appears that they have already created a buzz on the internet since its release.

People have adored the show's characters and have heaped praise for it. They also enjoyed the dialogues and scenes in Season 2, as evidenced by their memes and appreciation posts.

Have a look at some of these tweets and Instagram posts:

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:17 PM IST