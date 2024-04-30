 Panchayat Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Comedy-Drama
Panchayat Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Comedy-Drama

The Hindi language comedy series has won the International Film Festival of India in the category of Best Web Series in 2023

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The series has already released two seasons (16 episodes) and is now slated to release the third season in May 2024.

After the release of the first season, the series gained immense popularity and became one of the most demanded series in 2020. 

Release date and platform of Panchayat Season 3

The third season of the series will release on May 13, 2024. Panchayat season 3 will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has shared the film poster on social media and revealed the release date. 

Plot

The story follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, a young man who aspires to secure a government job after completing his engineering degree. However, he ends up with a low-paying job in a small village called Phulera. 

The first season of the series depicts his struggle to survive in a place he never imagined living in while pursuing his dreams. In the second season, Abhishek learns the value of culture, family, and friendship and how the country's rural areas contribute to the nation.

In the second season, he also finds love. The series makers have already released the trailer for the upcoming season, and Abhishek Tripathi will have a deep connection with Rinki, which will likely result in some chemistry between the two characters.

Cast 

The series features talented Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Dubey, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Faisal Malik as Prahladchand, Biswapati Sarkar as Prateek, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, among others.

Production

Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Anurag Saikia composed the music and Sameer Saxena produced the series under The Viral Fever. The cinematography is done by Amitabha Singh and Amit Kulkarni did the editing. 

