Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's Film

Do Aur Do Pyaar stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in leading roles. It premiered in theatres on April 19, 2024. However, the film did not perform good at the box office.

Where to watch Do Aur Do Pyaar?

According to reports, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and will release after a two-month theatrical run. The romantic comedy has received mixed responses from the audience and critics after being released in theatres.

Plot

The movie revolves around a husband and wife who initially live happily but eventually start losing interest in each other. Making excuses about their toxic relationship, they secretly cheat on each other. However, the plot becomes more exciting when they decide to confess their extramarital affairs and the lies they have been telling each other. As they are about to reveal their secrets, the couple discovers something they never imagined.

Cast of Do Aur Do Pyaar

The cast of the film includes Vidya Balan as Kavya, Pratik Gandhi as Ani, Ileana D'Cruz as Nora, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Vikram, Rekha Kudligi as Savitri, Hitha Chandrashekhar as Lata, Kumaradas TN as Pulli, Priti Shroff as Aditi, Hitha Chandrashekhar as Lata, Akshay Sharad Bhagat as Mapuskar, S Subrahmoniam as Periappa, Dipika Pandey as Sumi, Sheela Shetty as Sudha Athai, Suma Murali Rao as Lallita Chittapa, Veenah Nair as Swati, Janhavi Jagdish as Rama, K Rajan as Krishnan Chittapa, Kamala as Paati, P. Nambi as Ranjan Chitappa, Arun Ajikumar as Surya, Sheela Shetty as Sudha Athai, among others.

Production of Do Aur Do Pyaar

The comedy-drama is written by Suprotim Sengupta, Eisha Chopra, and Amrita Chopra and produced by Sameer Nair, Swati Lyer Chawla, Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg, and Deepak Segal under Ellipsis Entertainment Production and Applause Entertainment. It has collected Rs 3.15 crore and the film is edited by Bardroy Barretto.