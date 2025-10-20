 'Shameful': Richa Chadha Condemns Disturbing Viral Video Of Man Inappropriately Touching Minor Girl In Passenger Train
Actress Richa Chadha reacted to a disturbing viral video showing a man inappropriately touching a minor girl on a passenger train. The man was caught red-handed and confronted by a co-passenger. Condemning the act, Richa wrote on X, "Let's make him famous. We've all met too many co-passengers like this. Shameful." Netizens have demanded action under the POCSO Act.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha reacted to a disturbing viral video showing a man committing a heinous act with a minor girl on a passenger train. The man was captured red-handed and confronted by a co-passenger for his actions.

Condemning such behaviour, Richa took to her X handle (formerly Twitter), re-shared the video, and expressed her outrage, writing, "Let's make him famous. We've all met too many co-passengers like this. Shameful."

Check it out:

article-image

The viral video shows a man seated close to a minor girl on an empty train, inappropriately touching her, while another passenger films the shocking act. When the co-passenger confronted the man for inappropriately touching the minor girl, he fumbled and tried to divert the discussion away from the crowd. He attempted to talk his way out of it but ultimately had to indirectly admit his wrongdoing.

An X post by @Prajapat204 is going viral on the social media platform. The post reads, "The video is of a general train compartment where this bespectacled person is consumed by his filthy mentality. This person tried to touch a girl sitting nearby, who is like his own daughter, in an extremely disgusting manner, and during this, a boy recorded a video of him. Such filthy-minded people are the ones who, day by day, make girls in society victims of their lust."

article-image

Soon after the video went viral, netizens demanded action against the man under the POCSO Act.

The official Twitter handle of Team SAATH stated that the sexual predator has been identified by ChatGPT as Shashi Bhushan Upadhayay.

However, there is currently no official verification of this claim.

