Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh To Get A Sequel? Director John Matthew Matthan Says 'Planning To Make It, But..'

Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh has completed 25 years of its release. The movie also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre and Mukesh Rishi. Recently, in an interview, director John Matthew Matthan, revealed that they are planning for a sequel.

He told Indian Express, “Aamir is keen. I am also planning to make it, but unless you get the freedom and choice to do it and if it is not pleasurable for you then, how are others going to enjoy your film? Also there are not many scripts that I have liked."

The director further added that Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for the movie. "I met my friend Manmohan Shetty, who owns Adlabs, and told him I wanted to make a film. Around this period, Shetty founded Entertainment One to make feature films. He had funded two films for my friends, both of which starring Shah Rukh Khan. The first was Vikram Mehrotra's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, directed by Kundan Shah, and the second was Praveen Nischol's English Babu Desi Mem, both starring SRK."

He added, "So at that time, all of them suggested I take Shah Rukh. I said, ‘Listen, I don’t think Shah Rukh suits my role. I don’t have him in my mind,’ but they said that we would be able to save more money as the three of us could get a deal, but I didn’t want to.”