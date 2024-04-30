Did Aamir Khan CONFIRM Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Ever since Aamir Khan performed with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, fans have been waiting for them to collaborate on a movie together.

Aamir, who recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, opened up about working with Shah Rukh and Salman.

An audience member expressed the desire to witness the three stars together in a film. To this, the PK actor said, “Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, Aamir said, “I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, ‘Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat hojayega ki career ke is dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren. Ek film toh banti hai."

Further, the 3 Idiots actor added, "Let's hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein

Meanwhile, Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna.

While Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They have also done cameos in each others movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Om Shanti Om, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

While Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, but the Dangal actor has never worked with Shah Rukh.