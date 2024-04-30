 Did Aamir Khan CONFIRM Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Show?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Aamir Khan CONFIRM Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Did Aamir Khan CONFIRM Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have never worked in a movie together.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Ever since Aamir Khan performed with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, fans have been waiting for them to collaborate on a movie together.

Aamir, who recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, opened up about working with Shah Rukh and Salman.

Read Also
Aamir Khan Learnt Power Of Namaste During Dangal Shoot In Punjab: 'Being A Muslim Not Used to...
article-image

An audience member expressed the desire to witness the three stars together in a film. To this, the PK actor said, “Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai."

Read Also
VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid, Thanks Them For Making His Day Special
article-image

Further, Aamir said, “I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, ‘Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat hojayega ki career ke is dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren. Ek film toh banti hai."

Read Also
Netizens Feel Salman Khan's Sikandar With AR Murugadoss Will Be Shelved; Here's Why
article-image
Read Also
'Chaddi-Baniyan Bikk Jaegi': Shah Rukh Khan's Old Interview On Working With Salman & Aamir...
article-image

Further, the 3 Idiots actor added, "Let's hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein

Meanwhile, Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna.

While Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They have also done cameos in each others movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Om Shanti Om, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

While Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, but the Dangal actor has never worked with Shah Rukh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Jason Momoa's Film

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Jason Momoa's Film

Harman Baweja, 43, Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Sasha Ramchandani: Report

Harman Baweja, 43, Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Sasha Ramchandani: Report

Panchayat Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Comedy-Drama

Panchayat Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Comedy-Drama

Did Aamir Khan CONFIRM Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil...

Did Aamir Khan CONFIRM Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil...

Jasmine Bhasin Explores Wildlife With Aly Goni, His Family In Mauritius

Jasmine Bhasin Explores Wildlife With Aly Goni, His Family In Mauritius