 'Chaddi-Baniyan Bikk Jaegi': Shah Rukh Khan's Old Interview On Working With Salman & Aamir Resurfaces Amid Ambani Bash
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are currently trending big on social media, and for all the right reasons. The bash started on March 1, 2024, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and continued till March 3, 2024.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, performed at the pre-wedding bash, but what grabbed everyone's attention was Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan's dance, which was the talk of the town.

However, the three Khans have never worked together in a movie. An old video of Shah Rukh has surfaced online, in which he was asked about collaborating with Aamir and Salman during an Aaj Tak event in 2013.

To this, the actor gave a savage reply and said, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte. (If you can afford us, offer us a film. Son, you will go broke signing the three of us)."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir performed at RRR's hit track Naatu Naatu. Later, the three Khans also did their signature steps at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They have also done cameos in each others movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Om Shanti Om, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

While Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna.

