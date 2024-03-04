WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Break Internet With Their Adorable Impromptu Dance At Anant Ambani's Bash

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally concluded on Sunday night, but not without making sure that it gave several moments to the netizens to cherish for the next few days. While the Ambanis pulled off what could be called as the biggest event of the year, they also made the guests witness a rare sight, that of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan getting all mushy.

On Sunday night, singing legend Udit Narayan crooned some of his best melodies at the Ambani bash, and SRK and Gauri could not stop themselves from having their own moment. Several videos have now gone viral on the internet in which the couple can be seen performing an impromptu dance to SRK's hit song, Main Yahaan Hoon, from Veer Zaara.

As Narayan sang the song, SRK and Gauri surprised the audience with their adorable and romantic performance. The couple, who has been married for over three decades now, are quite lowkey when it comes to PDA, and both of them were seen blushing as they danced holding each other.

SRK was also seen exuding his usual charm and twirling Gauri around, which made his wife beam from ear to ear.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens were seen having a collective meltdown and gushing over how cute the two looked. "Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan livin their moments," a user commented, while another wrote, "i’ll never shut up about how shah rukh khan and gauri khan look so OUTSTANDING while dancing on main yahaan hoon".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced in Jamnagar on March 1, and SRK had been making sure to keep the guests entertained since Day 1. On the second day, he was seen setting the stage on fire with his moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Not just that, but the Ambanis made the impossible possible as they got SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together on stage in the rarest of the rare sights and the trio was seen dancing to Naatu Naatu, making the crowd go wild.