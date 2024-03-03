WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' As He Hosts Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash In Jamnagar

In what could be called a historic moment, the Ambanis flew the entire Bollywood down to Jamnagar for three days for the pre-wedding bash of the youngest son, Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. Several iconic moments were witnessed at the bash on Saturday, one of them being Shah Rukh Khan turning host and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on stage.

SRK made the audience swoon with his unmissable charm and charisma as he took the centre stage at Anant and Radhika's gala night. He took on the job to introduce the guests to the elders of the Ambani family, without whose blessings, he said that the lives of the soon-to-be married couple would be incomplete.

In a video that has now gone viral, SRK can be seen presenting the next act with a speech, during which he stated, "...and for very good measure, Jai Shri Ram. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances. The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced, all the relatives have danced... But the togetherness can’t go forward without the prayers and blessings."

The crowd erupted into a thunderous applause as SRK spoke and he too was seen beaming with joy and having a ball during the event.

Besides hosting, SRK was also seen performing to his chartbuster Jhoome Jo Pathaan, as well as shaking a leg with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on stage in what could be termed as the biggest moment of the night.

The three Khans were seen dancing to Naatu Naatu and copying the hooksteps of each other's popular songs.

The superstar also grooved along with his daughter Suhana Khan as Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his performance.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have turned out to be one grand affair, with the biggest names of Bollywood, Hollywood, sports, politics and business world, all gathering under one roof and celebrating the union of the two young people.