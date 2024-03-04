SRK-Salman Khan To Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Celebs Deck Up For Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | March 04, 2024
The three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on Sunday, and on the last day, the celebs were seen dressing up in their best traditional outfits. Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in a white pathani while Gauri complimented him in a blue ensemble. Little AbRam went for a black pathani
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked divine in a heavy golden ensemble from the house of Ritu Kumar and she paired it with her timeless necklace from her actual wedding reception. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinned in black sherwanis
Salman Khan sashayed in wearing a black kurta and pyjama set, paired with matching ethnic jacket adorned with intricate embroidery
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in an off-white Sabyasachi sherwani while Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a golden-toned Arpita Mehta lehenga
Superstar Rajinikanth wore a white shirt and paired it with his traditional veshti. His wife and daughter Aishwaryaa posed with him in red fits
Suhana draped a beige embroidered and embellished saree paired along with a matching tube blouse
Ananya Panday looked pretty in a marron and mustard yellow-toned lehenga with Gujarati printed motifs
Aditya Roy Kapur exuded charm in a white bandhgala with minimalistic embroidery, and paired it with a white pyjama
Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful in a netted embellished saree and her husband Sriram Nene posed with her in a maroon bandhgala
Shanaya Kapur draped a heavy red saree with golden border, and it was printed with Gujarati bandhni motifs all over
