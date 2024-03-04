Sleepy Raha Looks Cute As A Button In Dad Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Leave Jamnagar With Alia Bhatt

By: Sachin T | March 04, 2024
Raha Kapoor's Monday morning seemed to have started quite early as her parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to fly down to Mumbai from Jamnagar
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alia, Ranbir and Raha were in Jamnagar since February 29 to attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, spanning over three days
On Monday morning, the family made a splash at the Jamnagar airport, and little Raha was seen nestled in her doting dad's arms
She seemed to be in no mood to be entertained and looked rather sleepy as the parents quickly made their way inside the airport
For a moment, the paps also managed to catch her attention and she looked every bit adorable as she stared at the cameras
Raha partly twinned with her father in blue, while Alia opted for a comfy black and pink co-ord set
Several photos of Raha playing with the guests in Jamnagar have been doing the rounds on the internet
Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha in the world in November 2022, and it was during Christmas 2023 that they finally revealed her face to the world
