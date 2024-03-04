Jeh Teases Paps, Grumpy Taimur Throws Tantrum As Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Exit Jamnagar

By: Sachin T | March 04, 2024
The little Pataudi nawabs seemed to be rather unhappy about the early morning wake up call as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left Jamnagar on Monday morning
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Post attending the three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Saif and Bebo, along with their kids, left Jamnagar and returned to Mumbai, much to the disappointment of the toddlers it seemed
Taimur was seen throwing a tantrum and while Bebo seemed to be scolding her, Saif had a laugh and spoke to the 8 year old
The youngest Pataudi, Jeh Ali Khan, was in a totally different mood altogether and he was spotted teasing the paparazzi who called out his name
Jeh stuck his tongue out at the paps only to get schooled by his mommy once again
A grumpy Taimur, on the other hand, quietly followed his father as they made their way towards the airport
Jeh's expression at the airport stole the show and netizens had a ball time watching the visuals
