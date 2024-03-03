Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 03, 2024
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore Max Mara's cable knit cashmere cardigan and cashmere slip dress.
Kiara Advani wore a slip knit vest from PERVERZE worth ₹25,000 and paired it with high-waist trousers.
Katrina Kaif wore a printed Ritu Kumar maxi dress and paired it with brown boots.
Shilpa Shetty wore a dark blue full-sleeved Ralph Lauren blazer with plain white T-shirt and wide-legged light blue denim jeans.
Rani Mukerji wore Veronica Beard's elvana dickey jacket worh ₹63,411 and paired it with brown cargo pants.
Ananya Panday wore a checkered vest and matching pant set.
Former Miss India World Manushi Chhillar donned an all-black outfit as she made her way to the venue from the airport.
Disha Patani wore a strapless corset that had a plunging neckline and paired it with micro mini skirt.
