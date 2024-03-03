Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 03, 2024

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore Max Mara's cable knit cashmere cardigan and cashmere slip dress.

Kiara Advani wore a slip knit vest from PERVERZE worth ₹25,000 and paired it with high-waist trousers.

Katrina Kaif wore a printed Ritu Kumar maxi dress and paired it with brown boots.

Shilpa Shetty wore a dark blue full-sleeved Ralph Lauren blazer with plain white T-shirt and wide-legged light blue denim jeans.

Rani Mukerji wore Veronica Beard's elvana dickey jacket worh ₹63,411 and paired it with brown cargo pants.

Ananya Panday wore a checkered vest and matching pant set.

Former Miss India World Manushi Chhillar donned an all-black outfit as she made her way to the venue from the airport.

Disha Patani wore a strapless corset that had a plunging neckline and paired it with micro mini skirt.

