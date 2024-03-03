Shraddha Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 37th Birthday In Mumbai, Eats Jalebi

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 03, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Luv Ka The End, celebrates her birthday on March 3, 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor turned 37 on Sunday and she celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi in Mumbai.
Shraddha Kapoor was seen dressed in an white oversized blazer, white crop-top and baggy denim jeans.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is a foodie, was seen enjoying delicious jalebi.
Shraddha Kapoor acknowledged the paparazzi and thanked them for the cake.
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao.
Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.
