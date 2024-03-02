Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Times The Aashiqui 2 Actress Has Proved That She Is A True Foodie

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 02, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 37th birthday on March 3, 2024.
On the occasion of her birthday, here are all the times Shraddha Kapoor made us fall in love with her foodie side.
A few years ago, Shraddha Kapoor turned vegetarian for the love for animals and the planet.
Shraddha Kapoor is seen holding a fruit cake with a red ribbon that said, Merry Christmas.
Shraddha Kapoor is a chai lover and often shares photos of herself having chai on her Instagram handle.
Shraddha Kapoor can be seen smiling at the camera and the reason behind it can be attributed to the platter set in front of her.
Shraddha Kapoor can be seen enjoying a pizza with her ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan.
Shraddha Kapoor seemed to be a delightful platter of Sev Puri. "Aaj Sunday hai na," she wrote in the caption.
Thanks For Reading!