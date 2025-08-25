Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Herself A 'Bad' Politician: 'Don't Care About Others' Opinions'

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, known for her roles in films such as Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Daag: The Fire, Mohra, Kohra, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, and Page 3, has entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. The former politician also revealed the reason why she quit politics. The current season of Bigg Boss 19, with its new theme Ghawalon Ki Sarkaar, gives housemates the power to make all the decisions.

Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Herself A 'Bad' Politician

When asked if her political experience would come in handy given the politics-inspired theme, Kunickaa called herself a 'bad politician.' She told Indian Express, "I am a very bad politician, which is why I had to leave politics. I don’t know how well I can use my political wisdom. I left politics because I was not meant to be a politician. I don’t care about others’ opinions, and that has been the case for all these years, but I will try to balance things between people. However, there has to be a democracy in the house."

Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals Why She Said Yes To Bigg Boss 19

The actress also revealed why, after 35 years in television, she decided to enter Bigg Boss 19. She said that appearing on the show was a tick on her bucket list and an opportunity to discover herself under stressful circumstances.

Furthermore, the 61-year-old actress added that she will be able to grow spiritually, as she will no longer have to worry about her daily household chores and will now have more time for self-reflection. She also mentioned that she will discover how well she connects with new people in challenging circumstances.

"When I was offered this show in May, my children said that I had collected the biggest equity in my life from acting. They had seen how, in remote places like Europe, people recognized me, the kind of respect I got. So, they told me I’d be wasting the opportunity if I didn’t sign on," shared Kunickaa.