VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid, Thanks Them For Making His Day Special

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had the best gift for hundreds of his fans on the occasion of Eid as he greeted them from the balcony of his Bandra residence, Mannat. Just like every year, this year too, a sea of fans gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the megastar.

On Thursday evening, the actor took to his official X account to give a glimpse of the fans gathered outside his house. In the video, he is seen wearing white pathaani. Shah Rukh waved at them and blew kisses. He stood tall on the platform near his fence, making sure everyone gets his good glimpse.

His son AbRam Khan was also spotted with him on the balcony.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/qy649HJqNw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 11, 2024

Keeping up with the annual ritual, he stepped out, and it was clearly an overwhelming moment for his fans as they screamed and hooted in excitement.

Photos and videos of SRK greeting his fans have gone viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Badshah of Bollywood started 2023 with a bang as his film 'Pathaan' went on to become the biggest blockbuster in the country. He marked his return to the silver screens after a hiatus of four long years and the response that he received for 'Pathaan' was definitely worth the wait. He then starred in Jawan with south film industry's lady superstar Nayanthara and ended the year with Dunki.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a small yet key role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.