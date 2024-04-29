Netizens Feel Salman Khan's Sikandar With AR Murugadoss Will Be Shelved; Here's Why

On the occasion of Eid this year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced his next film Sikandar with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. This is for the first time that the actor and director will collaborate with each other for a project. The film is scheduled for a 2025 release and fans are eagerly awaiting for Salman to begin shoot. However, a section of users on social media believe that the film will be shelved! Yes, you read that right.

The discussion on X (formerly known as Twitter) started after Aamir Khan praised Murugadoss at a show. A video has gone viral in which the Ghajini actor is heard saying, "He is a unique person with no filters. If we tell him some suggestion regarding a scene, he tells his opinion without any filters. If he doesn’t like the idea, he will say that it is very bad without any hesitation. He doesn’t care if the other person will feel bad. Also, he doesn’t think who he is talking to. Generally, if someone doesn’t like something, they will express it in a subtle manner."

Soon after Aamir's video surfaced on social media, fans felt that Salman and Murugadoss will have creative differences and they will not be on the same page.

Now even Aamir Khan has said that A R MURUGADOSS is a great person as a director & now we find #ARMURUGADOSS to be the best choice as a director for Megastar Salman Khan's film Sikandar.😍✅🔥#SalmanKhan #SalmanKhan𓃵 #SajidNadiadwala #Sikandar #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/vSrof5vU49 — SalmanKhanFC-Rajasthan (@SalmanKhanFCRaj) April 28, 2024

For those unversed, it is believed that Salman is not disciplined on sets. It has also been reported that the actor has had creative differences with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan. In fact, in one of his interviews, Kabir had said that there have been many times when he and Salman did not agree about things. He also said that they have argued and Salman would sulk on sets of the films they have worked together on. But either Kabir was able to convince Salman or vice versa, he added. He had also clarified that Salman was never 'disrespectful'.

Now, reacting to Aamir's video, a user wrote on X, "Salman ko A.R. Murugadoss kaisa Director hai ye andaza nahi hai, Same with A.R. Murugadoss ko nahi pata Salman kaisa actor hai. Sikander kahi adhi adhuri ban ke na reh jaye."

Gajini ke time se Salman aur

A.R. Murugadoss ek dusre ko jante hai.

Aamir is close to Salman.

But Salman ko A.R. Murugadoss kaisa Director hai ye andaza nahi hai,

Same with A.R. Murugadoss ko nahi pata Salman kaisa actor hai.



Sikander kahi adhi adhuri ban ke na reh jaye 🥺 — pulkit. (@jerseyno27) April 28, 2024

Another user wrote, "Hope Salman sara jimmedari murugadoss par chor de..waise bhi south k director log ko apne vision ko leke pura clarity rhta hai #Sikandar."

N yeh bhut jaruri chij hai ek Star k samne kisi director k liye..Nai toh phr director ka vision bhatak jata hai n film kuch aur bn jati hai😃 Hope Salman sara jimmedari murugadoss par chor de..waise bhi south k director log ko apne vision ko leke pura clarity rhta hai #Sikandar — KRISHNA SRKian (@SRKianKrishnaa) April 28, 2024

hope bhai ugli na kare

murugadoss jaisa bole bus wais kare — Aman Verma (@cinebaap_yt) April 28, 2024

Murugadoss to sk - sir very bad

Salman Bhai Agle din picture shelve karke d4 ki shooting suru kardenge 🤣🤣 https://t.co/BDR2RZRFza — Aman Verma (@cinebaap_yt) April 28, 2024

Amid the discussion, several fans also defended the actor and claimed that the perception that Salman does not listen to his directors in 'baseless'.

"The perception that #SalmanKhan does not listen to his director is absolutely baseless. He is a director's ACTOR. Whenever he works with competent directors, we have seen the RANGE OF THE SALMAN KHAN. He values input from his colleagues rather than solely relying on his own ideas," a fan wrote on X.

Bhai listen to his director's but the directors get scared whether he like it or not it's not bhai fault it's his bhai image if the directors ask him like you should do this or that he respects their ideas/decisions — Bracelet (@BRACELET777) April 28, 2024

These are media created propaganda to downgrade him & to create bad perception for his movies #SalmanKhan surrenders to a confident director! Listen to directors interview than these negative media that go against him 24X7, 365 days. #Sikandar — BONO (@bonobtha) April 28, 2024

Just one thing to clarify: yes, I know some directors may be hesitant to ask Bhaijaan for a retake, but good directors don't feel that way. Salman respects good directors and follows their direction. So the idea that directors are scared to ask him for retakes is just an agenda. — Sohail_Sikandar (@Sohail900797630) April 28, 2024

About Sikandar

On collaborating with Murugadoss for Sikandar, Salman had earlier said, "It is a very exciting film. This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings."

Sikandar will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, and details about the female lead, plot and other aspects have been kept heavily under the wraps.

Besides Sikandar, Salman has the sequel to his superhit film, Kick, in the pipeline. Reportedly, he is also set to join hands with Karan Johar for a film titled The Bull, which will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan. However, the film has reportedly run into murky waters and if reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to put it on the backburner for the time being.