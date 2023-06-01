10 photos that prove Sara Ali Khan is a devout Lord Shiva bhakt

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is deeply religious in her real life
She is often seen visiting temples across the country and is known to be an avid devotee of Lord Shiva
She recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, MP, to seek blessings for the success of her upcoming film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
Sara has often called the Kedarnath Dham one of her favourite shrines
In fact, Sara marked her debut in Bollywood with a film named 'Kedarnath'
Sara was recently slammed for visiting the Mahakal temple despite being a Muslim, but the actress gave haters a befitting reply
She stated that she visits Mahakal and other temples with the same devotion as Ajmer Sharif or Bangla Sahib
She stated that she is fine with people commenting on her work if they don't like it, but they cannot question her personal beliefs
"I will continue paying visits to temples. I like the energy of the place," she said
Sara has posted several pictures from her temple visits on Instagram as well, with the caption, "Jai Bholenath"
Thanks For Reading!