Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple amid ZHZB promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Ujjain's Mahakal temple amid Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions

She was seen offering prayers at the temple

The actress, who often visits the temple, also performed puja at 'Tirthakot Kund'

She was seen offering milk, flowers and water to the Lord inside the sanctum sanctorum

Sara opted for a pink saree for her temple visit

Sanjay Guru, a priest of the temple, said that Sara also participated in the prayers being offered to 'Nandi Baba'

Sara will be seen playing the role of Soumya opposite Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is all set to release on June 2 in theatres

