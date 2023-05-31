Unseen BTS photos from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, completed 10 years on May 31
The film is a complete package of fun, friendships, romance and adventure
The romantic comedy revolves around two persons who meet during a trip where one falls in love with the other but refrains from expressing it
They drift apart but end up meeting again at a friend's wedding. However, he still cherishes his dreams more than bonds
The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Evelyn Sharma, Kunal Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin and others in pivotal roles
The film wonderfully represents a youthful and restless generation, their concept of romance, their friendships and their challenges
Released on May 31, 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was Ayan's second feature after he made his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009
A few days back, Ranbir had said that he believes YJHD 'would make a good sequel'
In 2018, Ranbir had said that YJHD sequel could be made between Brahmastra 1 and 2
The film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
