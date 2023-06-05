Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan surprise fans at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took their fans by surprise on Sunday as they arrived at a theatre unannounced during the screening of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on June 2 and it has been minting decent numbers at the box office

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky and Sara were seen entering a theatre in suburban Mumbai after a show of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke concluded

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The audience were visibly surprised and speechless as they saw the two stars right in front of their eyes

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky and Sara received a grand welcome with thunderous applause and cheering

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were seen interacting with their fans as they expressed their love for the stars

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky and Sara were also seen having a fun time with their cute little fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two were seen all smiles as they clicked photos with their young fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned a whopping Rs 22.59 crore over its first weekend

Photo by Varinder Chawla

