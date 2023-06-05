Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan surprise fans at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took their fans by surprise on Sunday as they arrived at a theatre unannounced during the screening of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on June 2 and it has been minting decent numbers at the box office
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vicky and Sara were seen entering a theatre in suburban Mumbai after a show of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke concluded
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The audience were visibly surprised and speechless as they saw the two stars right in front of their eyes
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vicky and Sara received a grand welcome with thunderous applause and cheering
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They were seen interacting with their fans as they expressed their love for the stars
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vicky and Sara were also seen having a fun time with their cute little fans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two were seen all smiles as they clicked photos with their young fans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned a whopping Rs 22.59 crore over its first weekend
Photo by Varinder Chawla
