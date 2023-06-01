Inside Sara Ali Khan's Mumbai house: From wall of bangles to customised cushions

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is scaling new heights every day at a young age of 27
But despite achieving all the name and fame, Sara has managed to remain grounded and is very close to her family
Sara lives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in a posh locality of Mumbai
Her house has several cosy corners with Pinterest-vibes and it overall makes for a comfy space for the family
The apartment has a vast open living room with huge French windows
While the further is otherwise in neutral shades, Sara has made sure to add a pop of colour to them with the help of funky, customised cushions
She also has a dedicated corner for quick home workouts, where she is often seen sweating it out with her brother
In many of her videos, the actress can be seen sitting against a patchwork curtain, which again adds colour to an otherwise neutral home
Sara's bedroom is lined with colourful curtains, and it has a four-poster bed and a large LED television set
She also has a dedicated corner in her bedroom to chill out with her pup, Fluffy Singh
