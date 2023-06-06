Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Seek Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan recently visited Mumbai's popular Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.
Image Credits: Siddhi Vinayak Temple
The duo was there express gratitude to Lord Ganesha after their recent film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' received favourable response from the audience.
Vicky and Sara were seen posing with 'folded hands' in the photos.
As they offered prayers , they were seen with tilaks on their forehead and wearing holy cloths too.
Let us tell you,, Vicky and Sara visited Several places to promote their film, which also included towns in Rajasthan.
Sara posted the photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you for everything ."
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released on June 2, and is currently running in theatres.
