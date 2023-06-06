From Shilpa’s Bastian To Mouni’s Badmaash, Mumbai Restaurants Owned By Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023

Neuma - Karan Johar  Location: 4/6, Garden Chalet, Mandlik Rd, near Regal Cinemas, Colaba

The Bandstand Pantry - Mana Shetty  Location: Bandstand Apartments, Shop 1, BJ Road, next to Barista Cafe, Bandra West

Badmaash- Mouni Roy  Location: B 12, Ghanshyam Chamber, Veera Industrial Estate, Andheri Link Rd, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West

Dragonfly Experience - Badshah Location: 4V2H+V5X, The Orb, Next to JW Marriott Sahar, Andheri East

Ministry of Crab – Chef Dharshan Munidasa, Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene Location: 442, 14th Rd, Khar, Khar West

Madras Diaries – Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi Location: Muzaffar Manor, Shop No. 7, Ground Floor, 28th Rd, Bandra West

Bastian – Shilpa Shetty Kundra Location: Kamal Building, B/1, New, Linking Rd, next to Burger King, Bandra West and Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Kamagar Nagar Number 1, Worli

Bizza -  Shilpa Shetty Kundra Location: Ground Floor, 35th Street, Linking Rd, Bandra West

1BHK - Simple Kaul  Location: Ground Floor, Best Colony Rd, next to Meera Tower, Oshiwara, Andheri West

The Homemade Cafe & Bar - Mohit Malik and Addite Malik  Location: Tara Road, Near Petrol Pump, Juhu

