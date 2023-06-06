Kiara Advani’s Stylish Neon Green Bag Costs ₹2.1 Lakh

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani, who is a bonafide fashionista, was recently spotted in Mumbai with yet another stylish appearance.
The actress was spotted at producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s residence post the trailer launch of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.
She was among the other cast and crew members who arrived for a get-together.
Kiara kept her look simple and chic with a white tank top and beige bottoms with quirky flare.
She was seen carrying a Sac De Jour handbag by Yves Saint Laurent in the colour neon green, which costs Rs 2.1 Lakh.
Kiara opted for Loro Piana loafers, perfect for the summer.
Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Kartik Aaryan and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.
