All About Mouni Roy's NEW Restaurant: From Design To Menu

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Actress Mouni Roy ventures into the business sector with the launch of her restaurant, Badmaash, that debuted on May 26.
Based in Andheri, Mumbai, Badmaash, the actress has offered Bollywood vibe, Indian cuisine, and a touch of spice here.
Zomato
The restaurant's social media accounts describe its ambience as a "tropical oasis" in the bustling city of Mumbai, offering progressive Indian food.
The interior design of Badmaash is inspired by tigers and tropical jungles, evident in captivating pictures.
Zomato
The restaurant boasts a colorful and lively design, creating a cozy atmosphere with an abundance of plants and unique chandeliers.
Guests can enjoy comfortable seating on printed and rust-cushioned seats, as well as opulent green couch lounges.
Zomato
What’s more interesting is that Mouni’s restaurant has a fair priced cheap menu, uinlike other expensive hotels with similar offerings. From Steamed rice at 255/- to Tanduri-Butter Roti at 155, you can have a ‘not-so-expensive’ yet tasty meal at her restaurant.
Zomato
Besides progressive Indian foods, they also have a unique Bollywood style coctail named Pushpa 3, which is only available at the counter coz 'Pushpa jhukega nahi.'
