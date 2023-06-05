Mouni Roy Launches Swanky New Restaurant in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has now turned entrepreneur with her new restaurant in the city, Badmaash
She hosted a party for her friends and close ones at the restaurant, on Sunday night
Badmaash is a one-of-kind Bollywood-themed restaurant, which is based in Andheri
"Launched into deliciousness," she captioned her post
In one of the photos, she can be seen sharing a mushy moment with her husband, Suraj Nambiar
Among the many guests who were present at the launch party were Mouni's closest friends Disha Patani, Remo D'Souza and Liselle D'Souza
Mandira Bedi too made sure to be a part of her best friend's special day
'Thank you all for turning up last night and making the launch of Badmaash an absolute blast!" Mouni wrote
She went on to say, "We promise to keep serving up mouthwatering flavors that will make your taste buds dance! Join us on this delicious journey and let's embrace the "badmaash" in all of us!"
