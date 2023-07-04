Kriti Sanon Turns Producer, Pens Heartfelt Note: 'Time To Tell Stories That Touch My Heart'

Kriti Sanon | Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Adipurush, has turned producer. On July 4, the actress took to her official Instagram account to make the announcement.

Kriti revealed the logo of her production house Blue Butterfly Films and said that it's time for her to 'shift the gear'.

Kriti Sanon turns producer

Along with the video, she wrote, "And Its time to shift the gear! 🦋🦋🦋 I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself."

Sharing her excitement of beginning this new journey as a producer, Kriti added in the caption, "Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! 🦋♥️ Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned."

In the span of just nine years, Kriti has managed to make a place for herself in the Hindi film industry. The actress is known for her versatility and for leaving an imprint of her roles in the minds of the audience.

Kriti's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline. The film is expected to release in October 2023.