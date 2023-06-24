Video: Adipurush 'Sita' Kriti Sanon TROLLED By Netizens For Wearing Shorts In Public

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was recently seen playing the role of Goddess Sita in Om Raut's magnum opus, Adipurush. The film hit the theatres on June 16 after much wait and hype, but ever since it's release, it has been in news for all the wrong reasons. The film has been mired in controversies, and now Kriti's latest public appearance has given netizens another reason to bash the cast and makers.

Kriti was recently seen stepping out in the city wearing a tank top and shorts and it did not go down well with netizens, who criticised her for her choice of clothes despite playing the divine role of Sita on screen.

Adipurush also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Kriti Sanon trolled for wearing shorts

On Friday night, Kriti was seen going out and about in the city in her casual best. She wore a simple tank top with denim shorts and paired her outfit with a jacket.

However, as soon as her video went viral on the internet, netizens schooled her for her sartorial choices. "You played Sita role for famous purpose only, in reality you hadn't given any kind of dedication to that role, shame on you, sad to see how you all are looting public," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Sita look bht jaldi utar gye", while one commented, "She’s portraying lord sita’s character. At least until this film runs in theatres, she should dress appropriate and respectful".

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kriti will be next seen in an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor. As per reports, the film is a love story between a human and a robot.

Kriti will also be seen sharing the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in 'The Crew'. Besides, she also has 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and another film with Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.