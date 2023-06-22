Amid Adipurush Backlash, Kriti Sanon's Mother Says, 'One Shouldn’t Look At Mistakes' |

After Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon decided to focus on the "cheers, claps" amid backlash, her mother Geeta Sanon shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, which is which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film.

Geeta wrote a doha on Instagram, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” She went on to explain it in Hindi stating, “The meaning of this is if you look at a particular thing with a good mindset and perspective, the world will look at it beautifully. Lord Ram taught people to look at the love in ber fruit offered by Shabari to him rather than the fact that it is half-eaten. One shouldn’t look at a person’s mistakes but understand their emotions."

On Monday, Kriti, who essayed the role of Sita in the mythological drama, took to Instagram and shared videos of the audience cheering for the movie. In one of the clips, moviegoers can be heard singing 'Ram Siya Ram'. "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram," she captioned the post.

The Nepal capital Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah enforced a ban on Indian movies following the 'Adipurush' dialogue controversy. In less than an hour of the KMC Mayor's decision, the Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya also sent letters to three movie theatres to halt the screening of all Indian movies. Following this, Adipurush makers issued a written apology to Shah and requested him to reconsider his decision.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. The makers, as announced, revised certain lines in the film.

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).