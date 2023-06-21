Kriti Sanon Books 300-Seater Delhi Theatre To Screen Adipurush For Students Of Her Alma Mater

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is finally up in theatres after months of wait and anticipation, but instead of garnering all the love, it has been at the receiving end of endless bashing and criticism. And amid the backlash, actress Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Goddess Sita in the film, has booked an entire theatre screen to show the film to the students of her alma mater.

Adipurush is the retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan/Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, among others.

Adipurush has resulted in a massive uproar in the country as it is being accused of insulting Hindu culture, wrongly depicting the Ramayana and hurting religious sentiments.

Kriti Sanon books 300-seater theatre for Adipurush screening

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Kriti has booked an entire screen at a multiplex in Delhi for June 21, Wednesday. She plans to screen Adipurush for the students of her alma mater, Delhi Public School, RK Puram, as she believes that the children will enjoy watching the film based on the Ramayana.

The report stated that though the exact number of students attending the screening is not known yet, Kriti has booked a theatre with 300 seats, and she might also take her family along with her to watch the film.

Kriti will also personally interact with the students post the screening, and it sure does look like an enticing offer for the kids.

Controversies surrounding Adipurush

As soon as the film hit the theatres on June 16, Friday, people thronged the theatres with major expectations, but most of them were seen leaving the cinema halls disappointed and angry.

Once the reviews were out, people who had booked their tickets in advance were also seen cancelling them. The film has so far minted over Rs 100 crore, but starting Monday, it has been witnessing a steep downfall.

Director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have been receiving death threats from various fringe groups and Hindu organisations over the portrayal of the divine characters in the film.