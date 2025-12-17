Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Viral Photo Shows Akkineni Nagarjuna Declaring Winner, Is It Real?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 | Star Maa/@namaste_biggboss

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 finale episode is set to air on Sunday, and fan excitement over who will lift the trophy is growing by the day. Amid this buzz, a photo is going viral on social media showing host Akkineni Nagarjuna apparently announcing the winner of the season. But the question remains, is the viral photo real?

A page named Namaste Bigg Boss shared an AI-generated image depicting Nagarjuna announcing Kalyan Padala as the winner, while Thanuja Puttaswamy is seen clapping behind him, looking emotional. The image appears to be AI-generated and not authentic.

As the picture spread across social media, fans began speculating about the winner, with some commenting, "Thanuja is the winner." However, these remain mere speculations. We will have to wait for the finale episode to know who will ultimately be declared the winner.

When Will Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale Release?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu's final episode will be released on Sunday, December 21 at 9 pm IST on Star Maa and also on Jio Hotstar. The one who wins the show will reportedly be given the cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh. As per HT, the winner will not only take home the cash prize but also a car along with the trophy. Voting for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner will remain open till Friday, December 19.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Top 5 Finalists

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 heads into its grand finale week, only five contestants remain in the race for the trophy after more than three months of intense competition, drama, and strategy. The confirmed top 5 finalists are Kalyan Padala, Thanuja, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, and Sanjana Galrani, each of whom has survived eliminations and won viewer support to reach this stage.