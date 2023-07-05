Kriti Sanon's Production House Blue Butterfly Films Has A Sushant Singh Rajput Connection - Details Inside

Actress Kriti Sanon recently announced the launch of her production house Blue Butterfly Films. The actress also revealed that her first project as a producer, Do Patti, would be with Kajol, with whom she will reunite after eight years.

Soon after Kriti made the announcement on social media, fans and several celebrities congratulated the actress. Some fans also pointed out the connection between the name of the production house and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti's Blue Butterfly Films a tribute to SSR?

Fans believe that Blue Butterfly Films is actually a tribute to Sushant. For those unversed, the Kai Po Che actor used to often add the blue butterfly emoticon in the caption of his Twitter and Instagram posts.

A photo has also gone viral in which Sushant had once explained to one of his fans the reason why he used the blue butterfly emoji in his posts. Sushant revealed that blue butterfly signifies the emergence, the inevitable and resonance. He also it magical.

It may be mentioned that Kriti and Sushant reportedly dated for a brief period of time. They were seen together in the 2017 film Raabata.

Here are some of Sushant's tweets in which he used the same emoticon:

On July 4, Kriti shared a video to reveal the logo of Blue Butterfly Films. She said that it's time for her to 'shift the gear' and penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "And Its time to shift the gear! 🦋🦋🦋 I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself."

In the span of just nine years, Kriti has managed to make a place for herself in the Hindi film industry. The actress is known for her versatility and for leaving an imprint of her roles in the minds of the audience.

Kriti's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline. The film is expected to release in October 2023.

