 Ramayana Actress Kajal Aggarwal Makes Her First Appearance After Death Hoax - Watch Video
Kajal Aggarwal recently became a victim of a death hoax. There were rumours that she died in a car accident. However, later the actress clarified that she is fine. On Wednesday, she made her first public appearance after the death hoax.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Viral Bhayani

Fake news about celebrities' demise shocks one and all. A couple of days ago, there were rumours that Kajal Aggarwal, who was last seen in Kannappa, died in a road accident. However, later the actress clarified that she is fine. On Wednesday, she made her first public appearance after the death hoax.

Kajal was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai and her video has gone viral on social media. The actress was wearing a black top along with blue jeans. We are sure her fans are super happy to see her fit and fine. Check out the video below...

'Baseless, Absolutely Untrue': Kajal Aggarwal Dismisses Accident & Death Rumours, Assures Fans She...
article-image

Kajal Aggarwal On Her Death Hoax

Kajal took to her Instagram story to inform her fans that she is alive. She posted, “I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident and no longer around. And honestly, it’s quite amusing as it is untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead.”

Check out post below...

While talking to Hindustan Times about the fake news of her demise, Kajal said, "While I found the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt. They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff."

"Life events, such as birth and death, are serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I truly hope we can all be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness, and positivity," she added.

Kajal Aggarwal Reveals 'Baseless' News About Her Death Disturbed Family: 'They Kept Receiving...
article-image

Kajal Aggarwal Upcoming Movies

Kajal was last seen in Kannappa in which she played the role of Parvati. The actress has movies like The India Story, Indian 3, and Ramayana lined up.

In Ramayana, she will be seen playing the role of Raavan's wife Mandodari. She is paired opposite Yash in the movie.

