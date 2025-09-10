Kajal Aggarwal Reveals 'Baseless' News About Her Death Disturbed Family: 'They Kept Receiving Incessant Calls'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently became the target of a death hoax, with several reports falsely claiming she had died in a road accident. On Monday (September 8), she issued a statement clarifying that she is safe and in good health.

Kajal Aggarwal Says Baseless News About Her Death Disturbed Family

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajal revealed that the false news of her death had left her family deeply disturbed. She said, "While I found the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt. They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff."

"Life events, such as birth and death, are serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I truly hope we can all be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness and positivity," added the actress.

What Kajal Aggarwal Said

The Singham actress wrote, "I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well."

She added, "I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead."

Kajal Aggarwal Work Front

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Sikandar, which starred Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film also featured Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Anjini Dhawan, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Kishore.

Next, she will be seen in Ramayan: Part 1, where she will also portray Mandodari opposite Yash and Ranbir Kapoor.