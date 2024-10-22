Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up On Not Being Part Of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'It’s Difficult To...'

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, is just a few days away from its release. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, among others. However, Kajal’s absence from the Singham Again trailer has left many fans puzzled. Kajal played Kaavya Bhosle, Singham's love interest, in the first film, Singham (2010), which was a significant part of the plot.

Reacting to this, Kajal said, "It’s difficult to answer if I wished I was a part of Singham Aagin (laughs). But I’ll tell you one thing. As an actor, we’re all very greedy. We always wish that we’re a part of every film that gets made.”

Furthermore, when asked about her review of the Singham Again trailer, the actress called it 'smashing' and said that she is looking forward to its release and will definitely be watching it as well.

Despite not being a part of Singham, Kajal stated that she has watched every film from his Cop Universe. "I loved how Rohit has connected and tied everything and made an entire universe. I’m an ardent admirer of Rohit Shetty cinema," she added.

When asked if she is still in touch with Rohit, Kajal mentioned that it is 'difficult' to stay in touch as everyone is busy with their own commitments.

"I got busy with my films and he got busy with his. Life went on and we just got so consumed with work. But whenever we meet, it’s just like what it was back in those days. It’s the same laughter, the same jokes, us hanging out and chatting. I’ve great respect for him and I really admire him as a person,” Kajal said.

Reminiscing about Singham shoot days, Kajol said that they had a very good time throughout the making of the film and everyone was extremely warm.

"Ajay and Rohit were fabulous people to work with. There was a lot of humour on set and it was a very relaxed shoot. I was very comfortable working with Ajay and I don’t remember being intimidated or having any sort of apprehension. He’s a man of few words and a thoroughly professional. He’s so good at what he does. He was such a perfect co-star!” she concluded.