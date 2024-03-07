Kajal Aggarwal Irked By Man Who Put His Hand Around Her Waist At Hyderabad Event; Video Goes Viral

Kajal Aggarwal recently attended a store launch event in Hyderabad and several photos and videos of the actress have gone viral on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Kajal is seen getting uncomfortable as a fan came close to her and touched her inappropriately while taking a selfie.

The Singham actress is seen wearing a shimmery maroon saree. She was surrounded by several people who came to get a glimpse of the actress.

One of the fans came close to Kajal and put his hand around her waist while clicking the picture. The actress was shocked as she looked visibly uncomfortable. She immediately gestured the fan to move away from her. However, she did not loose her cool and continued to interact with those present at the event.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

The video, which was shared by a user of X, went viral and angry fans called out the man for his indecent behaviour. "Teach these people in school about personal space," a fan commented.

Another wrote, "Kajal was right he was getting too close."

Kajal had reportedly attended a store launch event in Hyderabad.

गलत बात है। फेन को ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था । आम आदमी के लिए सीनेमावाली/ उसकी अदाएं पर्दे पर देखने के लिए होती हैं टिकट खरीद कर, और केवल साथ के एक्टर ही उसे छू सकते हैं स्क्रीन पर, पब्लिक के मनोरंजन के लिए। फेंस खुद अच्छे घरों से होते हैं तो उन्हें इन्हें ऐसे नहीं छूना चाहिए। — Manoj (Modi ka Parivar) (@manojsahu4471) March 6, 2024

Kajal's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. It marked Kajal's return to Telugu cinema following her pregnancy and maternity break.

Kajal will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the film will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

The announcement of Kajal's 60th film was also revealed ahead of her birthday. Titled Satyabhama, the film promises to be a female-led actioner.