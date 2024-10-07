VIDEO: Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone's Poster As She Skips Singham Again Event To Be With Baby

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone skipped the trailer launch event of Singham Again in Mumbai. The event was attended by her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and his sweet gesture for Deepika during the event is winning hearts. Several photos and videos from the star-studded and grand event are doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen interacting with paps who congratulated him on being blessed with a baby girl. He is all smiles as he poses for the photographer. Another video shows him adoring the film's poster and kissing Deepika.

Ranveer affectionately admired Deepika's poster from afar and playfully pretended to ward off any evil spirits around it. Take a look at his video here:

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

Ever since they got married, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

Fans were all praises for Ranveer soon after the video went viral. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, "He always shows respect, love and affection towards her by doing this kinda gestures."

"Haye ❤️❤️❤️ such a gentleman," wrote another user.

During the event, Ranveer shared that the film marks the debut of his newborn baby girl, as Deepika was pregnant while filming.

He explained, "Deepika couldn't be here today because she’s with the baby. My duty is at night (laughs). With so many stars in the film, I want to say this is the debut of my baby, Baby Simba, since Deepika was expecting during the shoot of Singham Again."

Ranveer then extended warm wishes, saying, "So, from Lady Singham (Deepika), Simba, and Baby Simba, we wish you all a Happy Diwali in advance. Enjoy the trailer and celebrate Diwali with your families. We truly appreciate your love and blessings."