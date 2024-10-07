Singham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Deepika Padukone Team Up To Save Kareena Kapoor In Ramayan-Inspired Action-Entertainer

A still from Singham Again trailer |

The intriguing and action-packed trailer of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again was unveiled by the makers on Monday and fans have already declared it a blockbuster. The five-minute-long trailer, the longest in history of Indian films, promises drama, action, emotions, humour and everything expected from a Rohit Shetty film.

The trailer showcases powerful dialogues that highlights the film's epic narrative inspired by the Ramayan. Ajay Devgn's character, Bajirao Singham, channels Lord Ram as he leaves no stone unturned to save his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor) from the villain, played by Arjun Kapoor.

The trailer shows him drawing a striking comparison to his own mission, stating that just as Lord Ram journeyed 3,000 kilometers to rescue Sita, he too is prepared to confront any challenges to protect Avni.

It features other elements from the Ramayan, with Tiger Shroff depicted as Lakshman and Ranveer Singh embodying the loyal Lord Hanuman. Additionally, towards the end of the trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of Akshay Kumar, whose character appears to be inspired by Jataayu.

Deepika Padukone definitely steals the spotlight with her rowdy accent, portraying Lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor takes on a menacing role that echoes the character of Raavan. He is described as 'aag ka toofan'.

Rohit has successfully managed to blend the Ramayan narrative with fire, epic stunts and, of course, flying cars.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty in pivotal roles.

Singham Again is a part of the popular Singham franchise and it looks like it is indeed the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024 (November 1) and it will clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

While the film is headlined by Ajay Devgn as the OG Singham, Ranveer Singh reprises his role of Simmba and Akshay Kumar as the cop, Sooryavanshi.