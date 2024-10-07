Ranveer Singh Says Singham Again Is His Baby's Debut As Deepika Padukone Was Pregnant During Shoot (VIDEO)

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Singham Again. The trailer of the Rohit Shetty-directorial was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday (October 7). During the event, Ranveer said that the film is his newborn baby girl's debut as Deepika was pregnant during the shoot of the film.

Ranveer said, "Deepika couldn't attend the event because she is with the baby. My duty is at night (laughs). There are so many stars in the film and I would like to say that this is the debut of my baby, Baby Simba, because Deepika was pregnant during the shoot of Singham Again."

"So, from Lady Singham (Deepika), Simba and Baby Simba, wish you all a Happy Diwali in advance. Enjoy the trailer and celebrate Diwali with your families. We need your love and blessings," Ranveer added.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Deepika had started shooting for Singham Again in April 2024.

It was on February 29 that the couple had announced they were set to welcome a baby, six years after their marriage. The couple has been together for over 10 years now, as they dated for seven years before getting married in 2018.

On September 7, Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital, and on September 8, the couple shared a joint note on their Instagram handle which read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024."

Meanwhile, in the film, Deepika will be seen as Shakti Shetty, the first female of the 'cop universe'. Ranveer will reprise his role as Simba in the action-packed film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar among others.