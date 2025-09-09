'Baseless, Absolutely Untrue': Kajal Aggarwal Dismisses Accident & Death Rumours, Assures Fans She Is 'Perfectly Fine'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shut down rumours about her being involved in an accident and even false reports claiming her death. The actress took to Instagram story on Monday (September 8) to clarify the matter and assure fans that she is safe and in good health.

The Singham actress wrote, "I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well."

She added, "I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead."

The clarification comes after a series of unverified reports and social media posts sparked confusion among her fans, leading to concern about her well-being. However, Kajal's official statement has put all speculation to rest.

Kajal, who has been a prominent face in both South and Hindi cinema, continues to enjoy a strong fan base across the country. Known for films such as Magadheera, Singham, and Thuppakki, the actress is admired not only for her on-screen performances but also for her candid connect with her audience on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in Kannappa in which she had a cameo. Earlier this year, she also starred in Salman Khan's Sikander.

She has several interesting projects lined up. Kajal will be seen in films like The India Story and Indian 3. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen as Mandodari, Raavan's wife, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ramayana will be released in two parts, and the first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the second part, a year later, on Diwali 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan, the film will also feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among other actors.