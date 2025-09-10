 ‘I Was There, Banging On The Door’: Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Her Mother Was Locked In A Room & Was Told To Sign Papers
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur, has made some shocking claims. In an interview, she revealed that her mother was locked in a room and forced to sign papers. She said, “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. My mother told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’."

Murtuza Iqbal Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Mandhira Kapur / Karisma Kapoor

After Sunjay Kapur’s demise, a legal battle has started between the family members. On Tuesday, it was reported that Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached Delhi High Court asking for their share in his Rs. 30000 crore estate. They have also accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, of changing their father’s will. Now, Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, has alleged that after her brother’s demise, her mother, Rani Kapur, was locked in a room by many people, including Priya and was told to sign legal papers

While talking to CNN News18, Mandhira said, “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers.”

article-image

“For me to see how my mother today, everything being stolen from her, is personal. All of us were taught to look after our mother. It was inbuilt in us. It is very personal,” she added.

While Mandhira has earlier also spoken about the legal battle in interviews, neither Priya nor Karisma has given any statement or an interview about it.

article-image

Sunjay Kapur Death

Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year after he got a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. Sunjay was earlier married to Nandita Mahtani, but they got divorced in 2000. In 2003, he tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor, but the two parted ways in 2016. Later, in 2017, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev.

