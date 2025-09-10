Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Blessed With Baby Boy 1.5 Years After Marriage, Share FIRST Photo: 'Our Little Man'

Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Varun Tej and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, have been blessed with a baby boy, their first child after 1.5 years of marriage. The little one was born on Wednesday, September 10. The proud father shared the joyous news on his social media, along with an adorable family photo featuring their newborn son.

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, "Our little man," adding three blue heart emojis. The couple had announced their pregnancy on May 6, sharing a picture in which they held hands with their fingers inserted into a tiny pair of white baby shoes, symbolising the expected arrival of their little one.

Soon after, several celebrities sent love to the newly turned parents. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulations, guys. So happy for you both." Shriya Saran said, "Congratulations so happy !!!!"

Chiranjeevi Sends Love To Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi

Varun’s uncle, Telugu star Chiranjeevi, can be seen holding the newborn baby with a big smile on his face as Varun looks on. He shared the news on X and wrote, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents."

"So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," added the actor.

About Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad.

The couple got engaged in June 2023 at Varun's plush Hyderabad residence.

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Love Story

The two actors first met on the sets of their film Mister and fell in love. However, they kept their relationship private and intimate. It only came out in the open to public knowledge, when they got hitched.