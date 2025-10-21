'He'll Be Nice For Few Months & Then...': Nikki Sharma EXPOSES Ex-BF Ranveer Allahbadia After He Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt, Shares Screenshot

Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, confirmed his new relationship with social media influencer Juhi Bhatt through a post on his Instagram handle, sharing photos from their Diwali 2025 celebration. Although he didn’t reveal Juhi's face or name directly, he used Ghibli-inspired AI-generated images to make the announcement.

Nikki Sharma Exposes Ex-Boyfriend Ranveer Allahbadia

Following Ranveer’s relationship reveal, his ex-girlfriend, actress Nikki Sharma, seemingly exposed him without naming him directly. On Monday, October 20, Nikki shared a screenshot on her Instagram story that appeared to be a chat between her and someone else.

In the conversation, her messages read, "I'm shook though. Always the flaunting. He’ll be nice for a few months. And then say, oh ykw I am traumatised I can never marry or have kids."

Check out the screenshot:

Photo Via Instagram story/@nikkisharmaofficial

After Ranveer shared Diwali post on his Instagram, Juhi shared a glimpse of his beautifully decorated home, featuring a floral rangoli strikingly similar to the one seen in his pictures, subtly confirming their relationship. In the photo, Juhi was also seen holding a bunch of pink roses, adding to the speculation that the two celebrated Diwali together.

Additionally, Ranveer and Juhi follow each other on Instagram, which has only added more fuel to the ongoing romance rumours.

Ranveer, who was in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma, would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji.

Rumours about their breakup began circulating after Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.