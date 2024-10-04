'Why Am I Getting Grilled?': Varun Tej Gives Witty Response To Anchor's Questions On His Love Story With Lavanya Tripathi (VIDEO)

Telugu actor Varun Tej recently graced the grand pre-release event of Kali as a chief guest. Directed by Siva Sashu, the psychological thriller features Prince Cecil, Naresh Agastya, Neha Krishnan, in the lead. During the event, when a female anchor attempted to ask Varun about his love story with Lavanya Tripathi, the actor appeared uncomfortable and declined to discuss it.

The anchor asked Varun to share his love story with Lavanya and inquired whether they fell in love while working together on Mister, which was released in 2017. To this, Varun laughed and said, "I won’t reveal things like that. I don’t think it’s necessary to discuss it."

Even after Varun denied sharing the details about his love story, the anchor persisted and asked who proposed first. The actor gave a witty response and said, "It’s a movie event, so why am I getting grilled? This film isn’t even a love story for you to ask me these questions."

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, which was attended by their close friends and family, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi, among others. Sharing the official photos on his social media handle, "My Lav (Lavanya)," he wrote.

The couple got engaged on June 9, 2023, in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Operation Valentine, which also starred Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep and Mir Sarwar. The film was based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack attacks.

Next, Varun has Matka in his pipeline, which is directed by Karuna Kumar and will feature Nora Fatehi, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It is set to release on November 14, 2024.