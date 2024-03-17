Operation Valentine OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Varun Tej & Manushi Chhillar's Film Online

Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. The film is based on true events and released theatrically on February 16, 2024. It will soon stream on the OTT platform in March 2024.

Where to watch Operation Valentine

The patriotic film is an action thriller based on the Pulwama terrorist attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes of 2019 by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The film will drop on OTT on March 29, 2024. Operation Valentine is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, who narrates the biggest airstrike in India's history. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast and production

The film focuses on the Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they face while fighting to pay tribute to martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack. The movie was released in theaters in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

The film cast includes Varun Tej as Wing Commander Arjun, Manushi Chhillar as Wing Commander Aahna Gill, Navdeep as Wing Commander Kabir, Paresh Pahuja as Yash Sharma, Ruhani Sharma as Tanya Sharma, Ali Reza, Shataf Figar, Mir Sarwar and Mureen Shahmiri, among others. The film is produced by Sandeep Mudda under Renaissance Pictures, SP International Pictures and Sony Pictures International Productions.

All about Operation Valentine

The action drama is written by Siddharth Raj Kumar, Shakti Pratap Singh and Aamir Nahid Khan. Music was composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography was handled by Hari K Vedantam.