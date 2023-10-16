Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun Hosts Grand Pre-Wedding Party For The Couple-To-Be

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023

Tollywood's IT couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to be man and wife on November 1st

Instagram: Varun Tej

To kick start the wedding festivities, cousin and superstar Allu Arjun and his gorgeous wife Sneha threw a grand party for the couple at the residence of brother Allu Sirish

Instagram: Varun Tej

Members of the Allu-Konidela clan were present in attendance

Instagram: Varun Tej

Varun and Lavanya looked radiant and beaming with all the love and warmth that poured in from dear friends and family

Instagram: Varun Tej

Sharing pictures on his Instagram, Varun penned, "Thanks for the lovely evening bunny and sneha akka. Had a great time!"

Instagram: Varun Tej

The couple got engaged in June 2023. Their wedding is expected to take place in Tuscany, Italy

Instagram: Varun Tej

Post the wedding, Varun will mark his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine opposite Manushi Chillar

Instagram: Varun Tej

