Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun Hosts Grand Pre-Wedding Party For The Couple-To-Be

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Tollywood's IT couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to be man and wife on November 1st
To kick start the wedding festivities, cousin and superstar Allu Arjun and his gorgeous wife Sneha threw a grand party for the couple at the residence of brother Allu Sirish
Members of the Allu-Konidela clan were present in attendance
Varun and Lavanya looked radiant and beaming with all the love and warmth that poured in from dear friends and family
Sharing pictures on his Instagram, Varun penned, "Thanks for the lovely evening bunny and sneha akka. Had a great time!"
The couple got engaged in June 2023. Their wedding is expected to take place in Tuscany, Italy
Post the wedding, Varun will mark his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine opposite Manushi Chillar
